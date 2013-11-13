FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Flybe's biggest shareholder sells entire stake
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
November 13, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Flybe's biggest shareholder sells entire stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say biggest shareholder, not majority shareholder, sells stake)

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Flybe Group Plc said its biggest shareholder, Rosedale Aviation Holdings, has sold its entire 48.1 percent stake in the airline.

Flybe’s free float is now expected to increase to 85 percent, the embattled carrier said in a statement on Wednesday.

The shares were placed with institutional investors by Liberum Capital, which advised on the sale.

The company, which operates Europe’s largest regional airline, said on Monday it would cut another 500 jobs, mainly in Britain. It also said it would further reduce its routes, review its fleet mix, remove surplus capacity and improve aircraft and crew utilisation. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.