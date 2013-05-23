FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flybe sells some Gatwick slots, delays aircraft deliveries
#Industrials
May 23, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

Flybe sells some Gatwick slots, delays aircraft deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Struggling British carrier Flybe Group Plc said it would sell some slots at London Gatwick Airport to easyJet Plc and push back the delivery of 16 new aircraft by three to four years to help it return to profitability.

Europe’s largest regional airline also cut more jobs and said its workforce was now 22 percent lower at 2,140.

The airline said these steps would help save 30 million pounds in costs this year, with more than half coming from the job cuts.

Flybe said it had pushed back the delivery of 16 Embraer E175 aircraft to 2017 to 2019 to reduce 20 million pounds worth of pre-delivery payment charges this year. The aircraft were previously due to arrive in 2014 and 2015.

The carrier said it would sell 25 arrival and departure slots in London’s Gatwick Airport for 20 million pounds.

