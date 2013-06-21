FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British airline Flybe reports bigger full-year loss
#Industrials
June 21, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 4 years ago

British airline Flybe reports bigger full-year loss

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Struggling British carrier Flybe Group Plc reported a bigger full-year loss, after a turbulent year of battling soaring fuel costs, falling passenger counts and higher airport charges, particularly in London.

The airline reported a pretax loss of 40.7 million pounds ($63.74 million) in the year ended March 31 compared to a loss of 6.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Our results, while expected, are nonetheless disappointing and we have had to make hard decisions in our turnaround plan, said Chief Executive Jim French.

Flybe said last month that it had axed hundreds of jobs and would sell its 25 take-off and landing slots at Gatwick airport to rival easyJet, effectively quitting its main London hub.

Flybe, the largest regional European airline, flies to nearly a 100 airports throughout the continent - from Aberdeen to Zurich.

Flybe, which counts British Airways parent IAG and billionaire investor George Soros among its largest shareholders, said revenue fell marginally to 614.3 million pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
