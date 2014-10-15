UPDATE 1-Flydubai in talks with advisors for debut bond issue

(Adds comment from Flydubai, bid competition, context)

LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - Low-cost airline flydubai is in talks with advisers for a potential bond issuance, after reports that the carrier had mandated seven banks for a debut Islamic bond, the carrier said on Wednesday.

“As part of the diversification of our financial strategy, we are in discussion with our advisers to explore the possibility of issuing a bond and we will continue to explore all financing options available to us,” flydubai said in a statement to Reuters.

The Dubai-based budget carrier has mandated Credit Agricole , Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Noor Bank and Standard Chartered to arrange a potential debut sukuk issue, banking sources told IFR, a Thomson Reuters unit, earlier on Wednesday.

The mandate runs for six months, but leads are hoping to complete the preparations within two months to give the issuer the option of launching the deal this year, the sources added.

The consortium secured the mandate after the carrier asked banks to group together and bid for the right to arrange the deal, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

A separate grouping of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, Gulf International Bank and JP Morgan also bid, added the source, who declined to be named as the information was not public.

Dubai’s flagship airline Emirates is the only Gulf carrier to raise funds through bonds or sukuk. It last sold a $1 billion sukuk in March last year.

In February, flydubai Chief Financial Officer Mukesh Sodani said at a conference that the firm would look to raise funds through a bond issue and was considering a sukuk option.

The Dubai-based carrier is aiming for a benchmark-sized offer in 2015, funds from which would be used for the company’s general operating expenses as well as to fund some of its aircraft deliveries, Sodani had said.

Benchmark size is traditionally understood to mean upwards of $500 million. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Sudip Roy for IFR and Praveen Menon and David French in Dubai; Editing by Louise Heavens)