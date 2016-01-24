Saudi Arabia's Flynas in talks with Boeing, Airbus for 100 jets-Bloomberg

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s low-cost airline Flynas is in talks with Airbus Group SE, Boeing Co and Bombardier Inc about a potential order for 100 new aircraft, after the carrier posted a profit in 2015 for the first time, according to a Bloomberg report on Saturday.

Flynas Chief Executive Paul Byrne told Bloomberg in an interview on Saturday in Bahrain it was considering purchasing or leasing 60 new planes in the next five years with an option for 40 more.

“We’re talking to Airbus, Boeing and Bombardier about purchasing or leasing depending on which is the best deal for us,” Byrne said. “If we were to change from Airbus to Boeing or Bombardier, that will be a big move for us but it’s not as dramatic as it sounds.”

Boeing declined to comment on the report while Flynas, Bombardier and Airbus could not immediately be reached for comment outside of regular business hours. (Writing by Diane Craft; Editing by Sandra Maler)