FMC Q1 net profit up 68 pct on investment gain
#Healthcare
April 26, 2012 / 7:21 AM / in 5 years

FMC Q1 net profit up 68 pct on investment gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care reported its first-quarter net profit jumped 68 percent to $370 million, boosted by a one-off investment gain of $127 million related to the acquisition of Liberty Dialysis Holdings Inc.

Excluding that gain, net profit was up 10 percent at $244 million, the operator of clinics and maker of dialysis machines said on Thursday as it published key figures. Full first-quarter results are due on May 3.

Revenues rose 9 percent to $3.25 billion during the quarter, FMC said and affirmed its full-year sales and earnings outlook. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)

