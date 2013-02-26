FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fresenius Medical sees 2013 profits slightly higher
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2013 / 6:20 AM / in 5 years

Fresenius Medical sees 2013 profits slightly higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care , the world’s largest dialysis provider, expects 2013 net income after minorities will rise only slightly this year as lawmakers in the United States, its most important market, plan to take austerity measures.

Net income attributable to shareholders is estimated at between $1.1-$1.2 billion, a growth of 5-15 percent over last year’s level when excluding a $140 million one-off investment gain booked in 2012.

According to a Reuters poll of 11 banks and brokerages, market consensus was looking for net profit of $1.21 billion this year.

The U.S. Congress, battling to rein in its budget deficit, will reduce funds for state-run health schemes like Medicare that account for about 30 percent of the German company’s revenues.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.