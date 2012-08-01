Fresenius Medical Care Q2 net rises; keeps outlook

FRANKFURT, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care , the dialysis specialist controlled by Fresenius SE , reported its second-quarter net profit jumped 11 percent to $289 million, beating average expectations.

The world’s largest operator of clinics and maker of dialysis machines said on Wednesday revenue growth in both North America and International was at a double digit percentage at constant currencies despite a difficult global economic environment.

Revenues rose 9 percent to $3.4 billion during the quarter, FMC said and affirmed its full-year sales and earnings outlook for net income of around $1.3 billion on revenue of around $14 billion.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expect net income of $277 million and revenues of $4.47 billion. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)