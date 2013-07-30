FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fresenius Medical Q2 net income down 9 pct on healthcare cuts
July 30, 2013

Fresenius Medical Q2 net income down 9 pct on healthcare cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Second-quarter net income at Fresenius Medical Care, the world’s largest dialysis provider, dropped 9 percent to a worse-than-expected $263 million, hurt by austerity measures in the United States, its most important market.

Analysts had on average expected $280 million in quarterly net income.

The company said on Tuesday it continued to aim for 2013 net income of between $1.1 billion and $1.15 billion.

A 2 percent reduction of U.S. federal spending under automatic cuts known as sequestration kicked in earlier this year, hurting healthcare providers.

