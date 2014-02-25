FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FMC sees annual savings growing in 2015, 2016
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
February 25, 2014 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

FMC sees annual savings growing in 2015, 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care expects annual savings from its cost-cutting programme to increase in 2015 and 2016, Chief Executive Rice Powell told journalists after the company published annual results on Tuesday.

FMC, the world’s largest dialysis provider, launched a cost-cutting programme last year to cope with tougher conditions in the United States.

FMC has so far published only few details of the programme but said on Tuesday that it would close some clinics in the United States this year as part of its efforts and save $60 million that are not accounted for in its 2014 outlook. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.