FMC sees annual savings growing in 2015, 2016

BAD HOMBURG, Germany, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Fresenius Medical Care expects annual savings from its cost-cutting programme to increase in 2015 and 2016, Chief Executive Rice Powell told journalists after the company published annual results on Tuesday.

FMC, the world’s largest dialysis provider, launched a cost-cutting programme last year to cope with tougher conditions in the United States.

FMC has so far published only few details of the programme but said on Tuesday that it would close some clinics in the United States this year as part of its efforts and save $60 million that are not accounted for in its 2014 outlook. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Edward Taylor)