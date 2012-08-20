FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FMC Technologies to buy Pure Energy for C$282 mln
August 20, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

FMC Technologies to buy Pure Energy for C$282 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Oilfield services provider FMC Technologies Inc will buy Pure Energy Services Ltd for about C$282 million ($285 million) in cash to expand into the business of providing equipment that can recover drilling fluid from shale wells.

FMC will pay C$11 per Pure Energy share, a 40 percent premium to Pure Energy stock’s Friday close.

Calgary-based Pure Energy provides oil and gas companies with equipment used in the final stages of preparing a well for production.

Pure Energy operates in Western Canada and some parts of the United States.

FMC Technologies’ shares closed at $47.97 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

