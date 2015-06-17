11th Circuit revives FMLA case over recurring knee injury

(Reuters) - A worker’s need for surgery nearly 10 months after she suffered a knee injury was an unforeseeable condition under the Family and Medical Leave Act, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held.

The decision Friday revived an FMLA suit brought in 2012 by Regina White, 45, who injured her knee in April 2010 and initially treated it with physical therapy. She was fired in February 2011 after requesting FMLA leave.

