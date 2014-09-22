FMSA Holdings expects IPO to be priced at $21-$24 per share

Sept 22 (Reuters) - FMSA Holdings Inc IPO-FMSA.N said it expected its initial public offering of 44.5 million common shares to be priced $21-$24 per share.

The company, which provides sand and sand-based products to oil and gas exploration and production companies, will raise about $1.07 billion at the top end of the expected price range. (1.usa.gov/1rrtsxZ)

FMSA will be valued at about $3.87 billion at the top end of the expected price range. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)