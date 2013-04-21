German bad bank FMSW considers part funding by state -source

FRANKFURT, April 21 (Reuters) - Germany is considering directly financing part of bad bank FMS Wertmanagement (FMSW) in a move which could save the government millions of euros, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

“Despite having the same rating, Germany’s Financial Agency refinances itself for a few basis points lower than FMSW, and deliberations are ongoing on partly funding FMSW through the Financial Agency,” the source said, adding a decision was unlikely before national elections in September.

FMSW handles assets that belonged to failed real estate lender Hypo Real Estate and currently funds itself independently on capital and money markets.

Government-owned and AAA rated, it is a big player on bond markets with 138 billion euros ($181 billion) in outstanding bonds, just slightly less than Germany’s second biggest lender Commerzbank, which has 154 billion euros in outstanding bonds.

Money drawn from the Financial Agency would be restricted to euro-denominated capital markets transactions, the source said, adding FMSW would continue to refinance itself in foreign currencies and in short-term debt through money-market transactions.

Therefore, of the 160 billion euros of assets (as of end-2011) which need to be refinanced, about a quarter could in principle be funded directly by the Financial Agency, the source said.

FMSW posted a profit of 37 million euros last year after a loss of 9.97 billion euros in 2011, the source said, confirming a report in German weekly Der Spiegel. ($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; editing by Maria Sheahan and Jason Neely)