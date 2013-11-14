FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Some F&N bondholders vote against amending debt terms
#Credit Markets
November 15, 2013 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

Some F&N bondholders vote against amending debt terms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Singapore beverage and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd said investors in some of its notes voted against amending the terms of the debt, which would complicate the company’s plan to spin off its core property unit.

Holders of notes 5.5 percent 2016 and 6.0 percent 2019 voted against the company’s proposal to amend terms, after F&N launched a consent solicitation exercise for S$808.25 million ($647.48 million) of outstanding Singapore dollar bonds to avoid triggering an event of default from the listing of Frasers Centrepoint, the property unit, and to pay down the debt ahead of maturity.

Bondholders of three other series of debt supported the plan, the company said.

F&N said it would consider its options in light of the voting results and make an announcement at an appropriate time.

The outstanding bonds were S$150 million 3.62 percent due 2015, S$108.25 million 5.50 percent due 2016, S$200 million 6 percent due 2019, S$50 million 2.45 percent due 2015, S$220m 2.48 percent due 2016 and S$80m 3.15 percent due 2018. ($1 = 1.2483 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates)

