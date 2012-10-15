FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kirin: Considering all options for F&N shares
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
October 15, 2012 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Kirin: Considering all options for F&N shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s Kirin Holdings Co is considering all possible options for its holdings in Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd (F&N), President Senji Miyake said at a briefing on Monday.

F&N’s board said last week a $7.2 billion tender offer by companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi to buy out the drinks and property group was “not compelling but fair”.

However, F&N directors who are shareholders do not intend to accept the offer unless it becomes unconditional by the Thais obtaining acceptances that bring their stake to more than 50 percent, a circular issued at the time said.

The Charoen-linked companies collectively own 33.5 percent of F&N.

Kirin, the second-biggest stakeholder in F&N behind the Thai group, with nearly 15 percent, is considering several options, including selling its stake, sources say. (Reporting by Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by James Topham; Editing by Michael Watson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.