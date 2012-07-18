FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore's OCBC sells F&N, APB stakes for $2.55 bln
July 18, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

Singapore's OCBC sells F&N, APB stakes for $2.55 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - OCBC, Singapore’s second-biggest bank, and its insurance unit have agreed to sell their combined 18.1 stake in Fraser and Neave and an 8 percent stake in brewer Asia Pacific Breweries for a total of S$3.22 billion ($2.55 billion) to companies linked to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi.

OCBC Group would make a post-tax gain of about S$1.15 billion from the deal, it said.

In a separate announcement, Thai Beverage, which Charoen controls, said it has bought a 22 percent stake in beverage-to-property firm F&N for around S$2.8 billion or S$8.88 a share.

The purchase included shares bought from the OCBC Group and other shareholders.

The deal is expected to complicate relations between F&N and Dutch brewer Heineken, which jointly own about 65 percent of Asia Pacific Breweries, one of Asia’s biggest brewer. ($1 = 1.2648 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

