UPDATE 3-Thai family offers $3 bln for OCBC's F&N stakes, raises pressure on Heineken

* Thai Bev to take 22 pct stake in Fraser and Neave

* Company of Thai tycoon’s son-in-law to take APB stake

* Heineken would have two competitors as partners -- Kirin and ThaiBev

* Heineken studying options, says committed to APB (Adds drop in Fraser and Neave shares, M&A advisers)

By Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 19 (Reuters) - Companies linked to a Thai billionaire agreed to pay S$3.8 billion ($3.02 billion) for stakes in conglomerate Fraser and Neave and an affiliated beermaker from Singapore’s No.2 bank, OCBC, putting pressure on Heineken to protect its investment in the maker of the popular Tiger beer.

Thai Beverage Pcl, controlled by tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, said it has agreed to buy a 22 percent stake in Fraser and Neave (F&N) from Oversea-Chinese Banking Group, its insurance unit and the Lee family, which is the banking group’s biggest shareholder. The deal would be the largest overseas acquisition by a Thai company, surpassing the $1.9 billion takeover of Cove Energy Plc by PTT E&P.

F&N owns 40 percent of Asia Pacific Breweries (APB) , the region’s largest brewer. Heineken owns 42 percent of APB -- a stake that it highly values due to fast-growing beer sales across the Asia-Pacific.

“We believe APB is the key Asian brewing vehicle for Heineken in the region and will be unwilling to relinquish control of a business with a great growth track record,” brokerage CLSA said in a report on Thursday.

“However, with ThaiBev now onboard, future strategic expansion in brewing across the region could become more complicated.”

The ThaiBev offer may prompt Japan’s Kirin Holdings to make a move, as it owns a 14.7 percent stake in F&N.

Heineken has said it was considering its options after this “sudden” development. On Wednesday, it said it was committed to APB and was seeking clarification.

“Heineken continues to believe that APB is a good business that will continue to grow and deliver significant value for shareholders,” it said.

It added that ThaiBev was a competitor in Thailand and other Asian markets.

Heineken’s beer volumes in the region rose 6.2 percent last year, compared with just 0.2 percent in western Europe and 1.0 percent in the Americas.

“APB is a great prize. A cash-generating company with a great brand operating in so many countries,” said a Singapore-based industry analyst.

The presence of three partners in the board is expected to be complicate F&N’s expansion plans. “It is a recipe for a stormy cocktail,” said the analyst, declining to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

After disclosing details of the offer late on Wednesday, the Thai group said the deal gave it exposure to high growth Southeast Asian markets, as F&N is the largest beverage company in Singapore and Malaysia and has presence in over 30 countries.

“The proposed investment is a logical step to fulfilling the company’s vision to be a leading global beverage producer and distributor,” ThaiBev said, with little mention of F&N’s non-beverage activities such as property and printing.

SON-IN-LAW

As part of the deal, a company controlled by Charoen’s son-in-law has agreed to buy an 8.5 percent stake in APB. The combined deal for all the stakes is worth around $3 billion.

The transaction has put the focus on Charoen’s son, however, as the deal is seen as a chance for him to make his mark with a major deal.

Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, the third of the billionaire’s five children, was named president and chief executive of Thailand’s top beer and spirits group in 2008.

OCBC Group, which has held a stake in F&N since 1948, said it would make a post-tax gain of about S$1.15 billion from the deal. The buyers are paying S$8.88 a share for F&N shares and S$45 a share for APB, a premium of 11.6 percent and 18 percent, respectively.

On Thursday, F&N shares fell as much as 5.2 percent to S$7.55, a one-week low, as market expectations faded that a full takeover offer for the entire Singapore company will materialise.

While Kirin has remained quiet since word of the Thai bid emerged on Tuesday, Charoen’s surprise offer has jolted Heineken, prompting it to express concern over what it called a “sudden development.” (To read a Breakingviews column on Heineken’s options, click on )

“We are seeking all necessary assurances and will take any appropriate action in order to safeguard our interests,” Heineken said in a statement.

Charoen is Thailand’s second-richest man, with a net worth of $5.5 billion, according to Forbes. He took ThaiBev, Thailand’s largest brewer and distiller, public in Singapore in 2006. He has bet heavily on real estate and his privately held TCC Land owns Bangkok tech mall Pantip Plaza. Charoen also owns hotel chains in Manhattan and Australia, and residential and commercial buildings in Singapore and Thailand. (To read more about Charoen, click on ).

The deal is expected to be funded by debt, prompting Moody’s Investors Service to put Thai Beverage Baa2 issuer rating under review for downgrade.

“This investment is expected... is likely to be debt funded, which would in turn pressure the company’s financial metrics at the Baa2 level,” Moody’s senior analyst Annalisa Di Chiara said in a statement.

Heineken, which is diluting its reliance on tough Western Europe beer markets, now earns half its profits from emerging markets. Tiger Beer is sold in more than 60 countries.

Goh Han Peng, an analyst at OSK DMG, said in a note that the ThaiBev offer comes amid a wave of industry consolidation. Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world’s biggest brewer, recently paid $20.1 billion to take over Mexico’s Grupo Modelo.

APB is the largest brewery in the Asia-Pacific, with operations in 14 countries including Indonesia and Vietnam.

“We believe Heineken will actively explore its options to safeguard its interest in APB, including possible counter-offers for the stakes in F&N and APB,” Goh said in the note.

Heineken has signalled an interest in making a move before, with its chief executive saying in a newspaper interview last year that Kirin’s holding in F&N had given him an “uncomfortable feeling”.

Some analysts said the Thai bid could lead to a break-up of F&N because its diverse businesses are valued more individually than as a group.

F&N earned 59 percent of its 2011 revenue from its food and beverage business and 34 percent from property. It is among the bigger players in Singapore’s property development market and has interests in publishing, printing and other businesses.

Heineken has done a split-up purchase before with its joint acquisition in 2008 of Scottish & Newcastle with Carlsberg , although this would be a far more complicated deal.

For any buyer, ownership of the OCBC stakes would bring in marquee beer brands such as Tiger Beer, Anchor and Bintang and a high market share in the fast-growing Southeast Asia region.

HSBC and Morgan Stanley advised the buyers, sources with knowledge of the deal said. The banks declined to comment.

