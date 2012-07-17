ThaiBev founder linked to bid for Singapore's F&N stake-sources

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters) - An entity tied to Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi has offered to buy a nearly $1.6 billion stake in Singapore conglomerate Fraser and Neave (F&N), sources said on Tuesday, a holding currently owned by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) and its insurance unit.

Sirivadhanabhakdi, who is the founder of Thai Beverage , has also offered to buy a 7.9 percent holding in Asia Pacific Breweries Ltd, a $550 million stake that is also owned by OCBC and its insurance unit, Great Eastern Holdings.

The bid could lead to a break-up of the beverages and property conglomerate Fraser and Neave, analysts have said, because its diverse businesses are valued more individually than as a group.

OCBC has not decided whether to sell the stakes to the group backed by Sirivadhanabhakdi, Thailand’s third-richest man, sources with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday. It was not immediately known if the tycoon is using an existing company or a new acquisition vehicle for the offer.

The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. Officials with Thai Beverage and OCBC declined to comment.

Late on Monday, OCBC said it received an offer from an unnamed party to buy the combined 18.2 percent stake in F&N and 7.92 percent holding in Asia Pacific Breweries. The two stakes have a total value of about $2 billion at Monday’s close.