Darty battle heats up as Fnac makes counter bid
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 21, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Darty battle heats up as Fnac makes counter bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 21 (Reuters) - French retailer Fnac said on Thursday it was offering 145 pence per share to buy Darty, Europe’s third-largest electronics retailer, trumping a freshly raised offer from Conforama, a unit of South African retail conglomerate Steinhoff.

Fnac said in a statement that its offer valued Darty at 779 million pounds ($1.12 billion), while Conforama had said its increased offer at 138 pence valued Darty at approximately 742 million pounds. ($1 = 0.6975 pounds) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by James Regan)

