Fnac looking for partners in Darty race: newspaper

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - Books and music retailer Fnac is seeking partners to stay in the race for electrical goods retailer Darty PLC, a French newspaper said on Sunday.

Darty is also targeted by South African furniture group Steinhoff’s Conforama unit.

“Held back by tight cash Fnac mulls an alliance with a partner that would bring funding,” Le Journal Du Dimanche said, without citing its sources.

Possible options ranged from linking up with another retailer or an investment fund to getting help from bankers, the paper said.

Fnac declined to comment on the report.

Conforama said on March 2 it was considering a 662 million pound ($952 million) all cash approach for Darty, Europe’s third biggest electrical goods retailer, competing with Fnac’s agreed offer for the company.

Darty has said it was considering Conforama’s 125 pence per share approach, which Conforama has yet to formalise.

Fnac has already raised its offer for Darty once, aiming to create France’s premier white goods retailer.

On Nov. 6, Fnac increased its bid to one Fnac share per 37 Darty shares held. The offer was equivalent to about 116 pence per share at the time and valued Darty at about 615 million pounds. Fnac also said at the time it would make available a partial cash alternative of as much as 95 million euros. The deal is due to be completed around mid-2016. ($1 = 0.6952 pounds) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)