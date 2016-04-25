Fnac offers 170 pence per Darty share in final bid

PARIS, April 25 (Reuters) - French retailer Fnac offered 170 pence per Darty share in what it said was its final offer for Europe’s largest electronics goods retailer, trumping a 160 pence offer by South African retailer Steinhoff ,t.

Steinhoff, which has risen to a 20.4 percent share of Darty, said in the immediate aftermath of the new Fnac offer that it was considering its options.

Fnac said in a statement it now held or had received irrevocable undertakings to acept its offer for a total of 39.82 percent of the capital of Darty.

Until Monday morning, furniture retailer Steinhoff was in front with a cash offer of 160 pence a share, valuing Darty at 860 million pounds ($1.2 billion).

For its part, Darty said on April 21 that its board of directors would carefully consider the offers and provide further advice to Darty shareholders in due course.

Darty earns 70 percent of its revenue in France but has 400 stores across Europe and competes with Media-Saturn, owned by Germany’s Metro, and Britain’s Dixons.