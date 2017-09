(Removes duplication of word ‘bond’ in headline. Replaces word ‘issue’ with ‘operation’ in headline and text.)

Dec 22 (Reuters) - FNG Group NV :

* Finalizes 40 million euro bond operation

* New bonds worth 25 million euros were issued and period of part of existing 15 million euro bonds was extended until 2021 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)