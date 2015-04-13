FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ON THE MOVE-Focus Financial adds C$850 mln wealth management team
April 13, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

ON THE MOVE-Focus Financial adds C$850 mln wealth management team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Focus Financial Partners LLC said it has added Dorchester Wealth Management to its network.

With more than C$850 million in assets under management, the Montreal-based Dorchester is the first Canadian firm to join the Focus Financial.

Founded in 1928, Dorchester provides investment counseling and wealth management services with a team of nine investment professionals.

Focus provides technology, succession planning and acquisition support to independent adviser teams that join as partner firms. It has grown by acquiring independent registered investment advisers and teams across the United States. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bengaluru)

