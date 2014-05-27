ON THE MOVE--Focus Financial partner LVW hires advisers from Wells Fargo

May 27 (Reuters) - Focus Financial Partners LLC said its Rochester, New York-based partner firm, LVW Advisors, hired two veteran advisers from Wells Fargo Advisors to launch a wealth management service for affluent families.

Joseph Zappia and Ted Garofola, who managed about $400 million in client assets at Wells Fargo, have nearly 50 years of combined experience in serving private clients.

A Wells Fargo spokeswoman confirmed the departures. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)