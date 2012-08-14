FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
August 14, 2012 / 2:40 PM / in 5 years

RLPC-Focus Media lines up $1.5bn loan for buyout

Prakash Chakravarti, Jacqueline Poh

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Basis Point) - US-listed Chinese display advertising company Focus Media Holding Ltd is raising a $1.5 billion leveraged loan to back a $3.5 billion buyout which will take the company private, banking sources said on Tuesday.

The delisting, if successful, will be the biggest buyout of a US-listed Chinese company and the $1.5 billion leveraged loan is also the largest for such a firm.

Focus Media is being bought by a consortium which includes US private equity firm Carlyle Group, CITIC Capital Partners, CDH Investments, China Everbright Ltd, Fountainvest Partners and Focus Media’s chairman, Jason Nanchun Jiang.

Citigroup, Credit Suisse and DBS Bank said that they are confident of underwriting a loan financing to back Focus Media’s delisting, the company said on Monday.

Banking sources said that the loan is in early stages and terms are still being finalised.

