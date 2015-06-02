China's Hongda New Materials to acquire Focus Media

HONG KONG, June 2 (Reuters) - China’s Jiangsu Hongda New Material Co Ltd will acquire Chinese display advertising company Focus Media for 45.7 billion yuan ($7.37 billion) via an asset swap, cash and share issue deal, paving the way for Focus Media’s backdoor listing in China.

Hongda New Material plans to raise up to 5 billion yuan in a share private placement to fund the acquired company, whose Chinese name is Focus Media Technology (Shanghai), Hongda said in a Chinese-language document on the Shenzhen stock exchange on Tuesday.

The plan is pending approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Focus Media Holding Ltd, which delisted from Nasdaq in 2013 after being targeted by shortseller Muddy Waters, was originally Focus Media Technology (Shanghai)’s parent, according to Hongda’s statement. It was not immediately clear what their current relationship is.

In May 2013, Carlyle, FountainVest Partners, CITIC Capital Partners, China Everbright and Fosun International Ltd acquired Focus Media Holding Ltd for $3.8 billion, in what was China’s biggest-ever leveraged buyout at the time.

Trading in Hongda’s Shenzhen-listed shares remain suspended after being halted in December 2014. ($1 = 6.1980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Meg Shen in Hong Kong and Lee Chyen Yee in Singapore; editing by Susan Thomas)