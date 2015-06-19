REFILE-Steakhouse chain operator Fogo De Chao sizzles in debut

(Fixes typo in headline)

June 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian steakhouse chain operator Fogo De Chao Inc’s shares rose as much as 32.7 percent in their debut, valuing the company at about $723.6 million.

The company’s stock hit a high of $26.55, well above the $20 price of its initial public offering.

The IPO raised $88.2 million through the sale of more than 4.4 million shares at a price above the expected range of $16-$18 per share.

The chain specializes in fire-roasting meat utilizing the centuries-old southern Brazilian cooking technique of ‘churrasco’.

Jefferies LLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC were among the underwriters of the offering. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)