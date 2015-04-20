FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao files for IPO
#Funds News
April 20, 2015

Steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao files for IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 20 (Reuters) - Steakhouse chain Fogo de Chao has filed for an initial public offering of its shares in the United States.

Dallas-based Fogo de Chao, backed by buyout firm Thomas H. Lee Partners LP, has outlets in Brazil and the United States. (1.usa.gov/1aLU2vO)

The company, founded in Brazil in 1979, set a nominal fundraising target of $75 million in the filing.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

