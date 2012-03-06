FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foinaven oilfield restarts after 1-month shutdown-BP
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 6, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 6 years ago

Foinaven oilfield restarts after 1-month shutdown-BP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Production from the Foinaven oilfield offshore Scotland has restarted after a one-month shutdown following a small leak in January, operator BP said on Tuesday.

“Production re-started from the Foinaven field over the weekend, following a one-month shutdown for precautionary inspections and testing of the pipelines,” the company said in a statement.

In late January, BP identified a ‘small leak’ and shut down the field to carry out checks and repairs.

The Foinaven field is 190 km west of the Shetland Islands, and comprises a number of oil producing wells.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.