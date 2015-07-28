RPT-GKN to buy Dutch aerospace supply firm for 706 mln euros

(Repeats for technical reasons with no change to text)

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - British engineering company GKN said it agreed to acquire Netherlands-based Fokker Technologies for 706 million euros ($781 million) including debt to strengthen its position as a supplier to aeroplane manufacturers.

GKN said on Tuesday that it would fund the deal through a 200 million pound equity placing and through its existing debt facilities.

The acquisition would be earnings accretive in its first full-year, it said, and was expected to deliver cost savings of 3 percent of sales by 2018.

Reporting its half-year results, GKN said its pretax profit rose 4 percent in the period to 307 million pounds, helped by growth in its auto-parts supply business, and repeated guidance for 2015 to be another year of growth.