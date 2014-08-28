FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek retailer Folli H1 core profit up 30 pct on robust Asia
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
August 28, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

Greek retailer Folli H1 core profit up 30 pct on robust Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest jewellery retailer Folli Follie reported a 30 percent rise in first-half core profit, helped by robust growth in Asia and a gradual recovery in consumer morale in the crisis-hit country.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 116.5 million euros (153 million US dollar) in the first six months of the year, from 89.6 million euros in the same period last year, the company said on Thursday. (1 US dollar = 0.7596 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.