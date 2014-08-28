Greek retailer Folli H1 core profit up 30 pct on robust Asia

ATHENS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Greece’s biggest jewellery retailer Folli Follie reported a 30 percent rise in first-half core profit, helped by robust growth in Asia and a gradual recovery in consumer morale in the crisis-hit country.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 116.5 million euros (153 million US dollar) in the first six months of the year, from 89.6 million euros in the same period last year, the company said on Thursday. (1 US dollar = 0.7596 euro) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)