FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spain's FCC says rights issue fully subscribed
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 18, 2014 / 6:11 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spain's FCC says rights issue fully subscribed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details and background)

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Spanish builder and services group FCC said on Thursday that its 1 billion euro rights issue, aimed to raise funds to pay down debt, was 9.2 times oversubscribed.

As part of the capital raising, Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim acquired the subscription rights from top shareholder Esther Koplowitz to take a 25.63 percent stake in the company earlier this month.

All other institutional investors fully subscribed to their share of the rights issue, including U.S. billionaire Bill Gates on his 6 percent stake, a source close to the operation said.

The new shares will start trading on Dec. 22. (Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez and Carlos Ruano, Writing by Tracy Rucinski, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.