Fonciere des Regions sells Altarea stake to C.Agricole

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - French property company Fonciere des Regions said it sold its entire 7.65 percent interest in Altarea Cogedim to Credit Agricole Assurances for 115 million euros ($151.67 million).

“This disposal underlines Fonciere des Regions’ strategy, which is focused on positioning the group on offices and key accounts, and on pursuing a policy aimed at simplifying its organisational structure,” the company said on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Cowell)