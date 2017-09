Oct 3 (Reuters) - Fonciere des Regions SA :

* Buys two residential portfolios in Berlin for 26 million euros through German subsidiary Immeo

* Signs preliminary sales agreement for nearly 117 million euros in non-core housing located in Ruhr region, to be effective by end of H1 2015