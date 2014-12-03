BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions agrees on strategic investment partnership to support Meininger brand expansion

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Fonciere Des Regions SA :

* Agrees a strategic investment partnership to support the Meininger brand expansion

* It has formed partnership in respect of the sourcing by Meininger and acquisition by Foncière des Régions of hotel property investment opportunities

* Says partnership is made through its subsidiary Fonciere des Murs

* Hotels will be leased to and managed by Meininger under the Meininger brand

* Over the next 4 years, this strategic agreement could translate into up to 400 million euros in total hotel investments

* Investments will be in European gateway cities