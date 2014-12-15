BRIEF-Fonciere des Regions sets up investment partnership

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Fonciere Des Regions SA :

* Subsidiary Fonciere des Murs sets up FDM Management investment partnership

* FDM Management is an investment partnership to acquire hotels run by major operators in the sector

* FDM Management to incluide Foncière des Murs, ACM Vie SA and BNP Paribas Cardif

* New effort to raise equity capital is in progress with other institutional investors to investment capacity of at least 300 million euros in 2015

* FDM Management in exclusive negotiations for 9 hotels in Germany worth 49 million euros

* FDM Management is also acquiring Pullman hotel from Eiffage at the Roissypole site representing 55 million euros investment

* Pullman hotel delivery is planned for second half of 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1zdPG9P Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)