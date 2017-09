Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fonciere des Regions SA :

* Acquires two portfolios in Berlin, Dresden and Leipzip for 221 million euros ($251 million)

* In total, these acquisitions offer an immediate yield of 5.2 percent Source text: bit.ly/1CS1Ozg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)