FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Fonciere de Paris SIIC and Fonciere des 6 et 7 arrondissements de Paris (SIIC) to be merged in H1 2015
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 5, 2014 / 10:22 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Fonciere de Paris SIIC and Fonciere des 6 et 7 arrondissements de Paris (SIIC) to be merged in H1 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Fonciere de Paric SIIC :

* Said on Tuesday Fonciere des 6 et 7 arrondissements de Paris (SIIC) to be merged into Fonciere de Paris (SIIC) during first half 2015 on the basis of accounts closed on December 31, 2014

* The new entity, when created, will have total consolidated assets, at market value of 3 billion euros

* Subject to the work of the merger auditors, who will be appointed, parity could be between 0.15 and 0.20 share Fonciere de Paris for one share Fonciere des 6 et 7 arrondissements de Paris

* During May 2015, the extraordinary shareholders meeting of the two companies will meet in order to vote on this operation and on the draft merger agreement after having sight of the report of the merger auditors

* The admission of the new shares to quotation should take place before summer 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.