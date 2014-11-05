BRIEF-Fonciere de Paris SIIC and Fonciere des 6 et 7 arrondissements de Paris (SIIC) to be merged in H1 2015

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Fonciere de Paric SIIC :

* Said on Tuesday Fonciere des 6 et 7 arrondissements de Paris (SIIC) to be merged into Fonciere de Paris (SIIC) during first half 2015 on the basis of accounts closed on December 31, 2014

* The new entity, when created, will have total consolidated assets, at market value of 3 billion euros

* Subject to the work of the merger auditors, who will be appointed, parity could be between 0.15 and 0.20 share Fonciere de Paris for one share Fonciere des 6 et 7 arrondissements de Paris

* During May 2015, the extraordinary shareholders meeting of the two companies will meet in order to vote on this operation and on the draft merger agreement after having sight of the report of the merger auditors

* The admission of the new shares to quotation should take place before summer 2015

