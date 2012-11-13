FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fonciere des Murs buys 165 B&B hotels for 529 mln eur
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 13, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Fonciere des Murs buys 165 B&B hotels for 529 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - French real estate investment trust Fonciere des Murs said on Wednesday that it has acquired 165 B&B-owned hotels in France for 508 million euros ($646 million) in partnership with Credit Agricole Assurances and Assurances du Credit Mutuel.

Including transfer duty, the total amount of the deal, which will be carried out through a property investment fund, will be 529 million Euros, a spokesman told Reuters.

B&B, an operator of budget hotels in Europe, will continue to run and manage the hotels, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Aleksandre Boksenbaum Granier; Writing by Elena Berton; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.