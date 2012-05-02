FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Antitrust probe puts Fondiaria cap hike on hold-source
May 2, 2012 / 12:05 PM / 5 years ago

Antitrust probe puts Fondiaria cap hike on hold-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, May 2 (Reuters) - The capital increases that are part of a planned merger between Fondiaria-SAI and Unipol cannot be launched until the end of an antitrust probe into the deal, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The source said the companies involved could however still proceed with preliminaries regarding the cash calls.

The source also said the antitrust, which last week suspended the merger deal pending a probe, was concerned about the stake in Mediobanca held by Fondiaria parent Premafin.

Reporting By Alberto Sisto

