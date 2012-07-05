FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fondiaria to launch cap hike for Unipol merger on Monday
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 5, 2012 / 1:02 PM / 5 years ago

Fondiaria to launch cap hike for Unipol merger on Monday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 5 (Reuters) - Fondiaria-SAI said on Thursday it planned to launch the rights issue that is part of plans to merge with rival Unipol on Monday, subject to a series of conditions.

In a statement, the insurer said the 1.1 billion euro capital hike would be launched on July 9 and end July 27.

It said the offer was conditional on market regulator Consob waiving the need for Unipol to launch a mandatory bid on minority shareholders at Fondiaria, its parent Premafin and its unit Milano Assicurazioni.

Other conditions included the banks belonging to the guarantee consortium for the rights issues signing the guarantee contract.

Reporting by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.