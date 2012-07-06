FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fondiaria prices rights issue for Unipol merger at 1 euro
July 6, 2012 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Fondiaria prices rights issue for Unipol merger at 1 euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said on Friday it had priced a 1.1 billion euro rights issue which is part of plans to merge with smaller peer Unipol at 1 euros per ordinary share.

Fondiaria said in a statement the price was equivalent to a 24.7 percent discount compared with the theoretical ex-rights price (TERP) of the shares calculated on the basis of Thursday’s closing price.

The insurer said it would offer shareholders 252 new ordinary shares for every share they own.

Savings shares would be priced at 0.565 euros each, with a 24.9 percent discount compared with the TERP.

Shareholders have the right to buy 252 new savings shares for every old savings share they own.

The share issue hinges on the signing of the contract with the bank consortium that will guarantee the capital increase, Fondiaria said.

Reporting by Valentina Za

