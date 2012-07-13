FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eleven banks back Fondiaria-SAI cap hike
July 13, 2012

Eleven banks back Fondiaria-SAI cap hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 13 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI said on Friday it had signed a contract with 11 banks to underwrite its 1.1 billion euro capital hike starting July 16, one of the last steps necessary for a friendly takeover by peer Unipol.

The banks acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners are Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Mediobanca, Nomura, UBS, UniCredit, Banca Akros, Banca Aletti, Banca Carige and Centrobanca.

These banks are the same underwriting a capital hike of a similar amount by Unipol also due to start on July 16.

