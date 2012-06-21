Italy's watchdog questions Fondiaria-SAI 2011 accounts

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog Consob has questioned the 2011 accounts of troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI, which is slated to be rescued by peer Unipol through a merger, saying they did not meet international accounting standards, a Consob source said on Thursday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Consob was questioning in particular the way in which reserves for insurance claims in the non-life sector had been booked under IAS standards.

Fondiaria-SAI has 10 days to reply to Consob’s observations, the source said, after which the watchdog will decide whether to validate the results.

In 2011, Fondiaria reported a net loss of more than 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion).