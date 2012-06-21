FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's watchdog questions Fondiaria-SAI 2011 accounts
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's watchdog questions Fondiaria-SAI 2011 accounts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s market watchdog Consob has questioned the 2011 accounts of troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI, which is slated to be rescued by peer Unipol through a merger, saying they did not meet international accounting standards, a Consob source said on Thursday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Consob was questioning in particular the way in which reserves for insurance claims in the non-life sector had been booked under IAS standards.

Fondiaria-SAI has 10 days to reply to Consob’s observations, the source said, after which the watchdog will decide whether to validate the results.

In 2011, Fondiaria reported a net loss of more than 1 billion euros ($1.26 billion).

$1 = 0.7933 euros Reporting By Paola Arosio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.