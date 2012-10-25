Fonsai took charges of 500 mln euro due to Ligresti ops - Consob

ROME, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Insurer Fondiaria-SAI, slated to be taken over by peer Unipol, had to book 500 million euros in charges in the period 2008-2010 due to operations carried out by former owner the Ligresti family in its favour, the chairman of market regulator Consob said on Thursday.

“In particular as regards the 2011 capital increases, requests were made to integrate the prospectus with information... prompting charges for Fonsai and in favour of Ligresti family companies,” Giuseppe Vegas said.

Under Ligresti ownership, Fondiaria, Italy’s biggest motor insurer saw its market value collapse and in 2011 it shocked the market with a loss of more than 1 billion euros.

Salvatore Ligresti, the Sicilian patriarch who used to control Fondiaria through holding company Premafin, is being investigated for suspected market irregularities.

Other members of the Ligresti family are also under investigation.

In January Unipol agreed to rescue troubled Fondiaria in a deal that will create Italy’s No. 2 insurer. The merger is expected to be completed at the start of 2013.