Premafin owners stance not compatible with Fondiaria bid waiver

MILAN, June 11 (Reuters) - Demands by the owners of holding company Premafin, which controls troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI, are not compatible with exempting Unipol from launching a mandatory bid on Fondiaria, the head of market watchdog Consob said on Monday.

Asked if the Ligresti demand was compatible with the bid being waived, Giuseppe Vegas said: “We gave an opinion.. it is currently not”.

Unipol agreed in January to a complex deal to save the loss-making Fondiaria on condition a mandatory bid on Fondiaria group minorities was waived.

As a condition for that, Consob said two clauses offering a right of withdrawal for Premafin shares and legal protection for former Fondiaria administrators be first withdrawn.

Unipol rejigged its original offer by removing the two clauses but on Friday two members of the Ligresti family said they were not prepared to accept such conditions. (Reporting By Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes)