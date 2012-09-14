FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks place all of FonSai unsold shares-source
September 14, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

Banks place all of FonSai unsold shares-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The consortium of banks that guaranteed the 1.1 billion-euro ($1.31 billion) capital hike of Fondiaria SAI has placed all of the company’s shares that went unsold in the cash call, a source close to the consortium said on Fridaty.

The source also said that shares that went unsold in a twin capital hike at Fondiaria’s merger partner Unipol would be placed relatively soon.

The consortium, led by top Italian investment house Mediobanca, was left holding shares worth around 458 million euros as the two Italian insurers completed cash calls paving the way for their plans to merge.

The banking consortium included UniCredit, Barclays Bank, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank , and UBS.

