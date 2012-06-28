Private equity funds present new offer for Fondiaria

MILAN, June 28 (Reuters) - Two Italian private equity funds presented on Thursday their renewed offer for Fondiaria-SAI to the insurer’s board, they said in a statement.

The two funds, which hold 8 percent of Fondiaria, said their offer would be valid until Aug. 10, and had been modified from a previous proposal to add “further elements relating to the financial sustainability and economic opportuneness of the operation.”

The offer comes two days after Unipol’s rival plan to rescue Fondiaria-SAI was dented when a court administrator asked for a key capital increase at Fondiaria parent Premafin - a requirement of the deal - to be reviewed and possibily revoked. (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)