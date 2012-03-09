Italy's ISVAP says funds acted in concert on Fondiaria-source

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s insurance regulator ISVAP said that private equity funds Palladio Finanziaria and Sator acted in concert when they bought shares in Italy’s troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

The decision means that the two funds would not be able to exceed 10 percent of Fondiaria without authorisation from ISVAP.

Palladio and Sator have acquired 8 percent of the insurer and say they are ready to pump 450 million euros ($597 million)into Fondiaria parent Premafin to save the group.

In January, Bologna-based Unipol agreed to a deal brokered by top investment house Mediobanca to save loss-making Fondiaria in a four-way merger.

On Thursday, Palladio and Sator said they were extending the deadline of their offer but added that they could pull out if Premafin creditor banks did not back their plan.

The funds said they were putting the final touches to an industrial plan for Fondiaria.

Premafin owns 35 percent of Fondiaria, but is saddled with around 380 million euros of debt. ($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Reporting By Paola Arosio)